Jabalpur: Daughter of former BJP minister hangs self to death

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former BJP minister and senior leader Moti Kashyap's daughter allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Adhartal.

The police sent the body for postmortem and an investigation is on.

Moti Kashyap also reached the spot. Kashyap, however, has accused his son-in-law of harassing his daughter after marriage, resulting in her death.

Adhartal police station in charge Shailesh Mishra said that the senior officer and the FSL team received information that 42-year-old Tripti Patle daughter of Moti Kashyap living in Ramnagar area had committed suicide by hanging herself.

The police have started interrogating the family members and acquaintances to find out the reason behind the suicide.

Moti Kashyap has alleged that the daughter committed suicide because of his son-in-law. "Tripti had done love marriage with Mahesh Patle. After marriage, he used to harass her," said Kashyap.

According to the primary information, the deceased was a professor in Dindori's Government college in Shahpura.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 11:09 PM IST