Jabalpur: Cops crack murder mystery of woman, accused arrested

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madan Mahal Police have arrested two youth on charges of hacking an elderly woman to death and robbing her house. The police have also recovered Rs 1.5 lakh and weapons used in the crime from their possession.

According to police, the victim, identified as Kesar Bai (66) was found dead at her Kalimath Road-located residence on Monday. Anil Kumar (60), who was residing in Kesar's house as a tenant for the past 6 months informed the police of the incident. Kumar informed investigating officers that he discovered the old woman's corpse on Monday morning, when he went to her room to ask her to switch on the water pump. When the landlady did not respond upon knocking the door, Kumar went inside the house only to find her lying with a bleeding head, in a pool of blood. Terrified at the sight, Kumar informed the police.

During investigation, the police ascertained that Aakash Patel (25) was residing as a tenant in the room adjacent to that of the deceased, and had recently vacated the room. The police team nabbed Aakash and quizzed him, following which he accepted committing the crime. Aakash also told police that he murdered the woman with the help of his accomplice Deepak Patel. The police swung into action and arrested Deepak too.

The accused told the police that they had intended to rob the landlady of her jewellery as well as money on Sunday afternoon. When she protested, the duo hit her on the head with a hammer and decamped with jewellery as well as Rs 1.5 lakh cash. The police have recovered the stolen possession from the accused and will produce them before the court.