Jabalpur College Blackmailing Case: Accused Sent Threats To Leak Intimate Pics Of Girls On College’s Official WhatsApp Group; Involvement Of 3 Teachers Suspected

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking development has come to fore in the Jabalpur's Mankunwar Bai Womens' College blackmailing case. It was revealed that the accused blackmailer was sending threat texts to leak private pictures of the students on the college's official WhatsApp group, which had three faculty members as its admins.

The fact has raised suspicions of the involvement of those three professors in the matter. Both the role of the college management and teachers are under scrutiny as police try to determine how the blackmailer gained access to the students' information.

Special Investigation Team formed to uncover the blackmailer

The case involves over 70 girls from first-year to final-year studying in Mankunwar Bai Women's College. The blackmailer allegedly obtained their personal information from unknown sources and sent them obscene videos.

Sending the videos, the blackmailer also demanded money. Many girls, fearing exposure, transferred amounts ranging from ₹1,500 to ₹4,500. This way, the accused has extorted ₹20,000 from the girls till date.

So far, three students have come forward and lodged formal complaints with the police. Following the reports, the Superintendent of Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. The SIT includes a senior female officer, the crime branch, and Madan Mahal police. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to track down the blackmailer and uncover any further involvement in the case.