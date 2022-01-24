Jabalpur: BJP state president starts ‘booth campaign’ in city

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president V D has started a booth expansion campaign in the city on Monday.

Sharma reached here and visited the tourist spot Bhedadhat. He performed the rituals at Narmada river in the city before starting the campaign. Sharma said that the workers and the public were cooperating with the booth expansion campaign.

Sharma also targeted the Congress party’s ‘Ghar-Ghar Chalo campaign’. He said that Congress was confined to just one house. Now they should rename the Ghar-Ghar Chalo campaign to Sonia's Ghar Chalo campaign.

“As the Congress is reduced to one house, now they have only one way to go home,” Sharma said.

Sharma replied to Kamalnath’s statement that Kamalnath should look after himself, what he had done for the nation. “If we are sitting here after independence then the biggest contribution is of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi have only given the respect to the freedom fighters either it is tribal revolutionaries or Netaji and Mahatma Gandhi,” Sharma said.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 06:53 PM IST