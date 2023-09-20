Jabalpur Accident: 1 Dead 5 Injured As High Speed Truck Rams Into City Bus |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): One person died while five got injured after a high speed truck rammed into a metro bus at Lamheta bypass in Jabalpur on Wednesday. The injured have been admitted to a medical hospital for treatment.

According to information, as soon as information about the incident was received, the local MLA Sanjay Yadav reached the spot. The Congress MLA from Bargi constituency blamed the BJP government for frequent accidents on the route and asked why the government has not listed black spots yet.

Read Also 5 Famous Ganesh Temples In Madhya Pradesh You Must Visit For Wish Fulfilment

Soon after the accident, locals also gathered at the site. There was anger among the local people after the incident as well.

They informed the police about the accident who then sent the injured to the hospital. The deceased’s body has been sent for post mortem while the police are investigating the case further.

4 killed in Bhind

In another similar incident, four persons were killed and two others injured when their pick-up vehicle in which they were travelling overturned in Bhind district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening near village Jaitpura on National Highway 719, Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri said. "The driver of the pick-up vehicle has been booked and efforts are on to arrest him. The injured have been hospitalised," the SP informed.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)