Jabalpur: 2 held for plying trucks with same registration number

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team comprising crime branch officials and Gohalpur police personnel arrested a truck driver and owner operating two trucks containing the same registration number, police said on Wednesday.

As per statements of Gohalpur police station SHO Vijay Tiwari, the police received a tip-off on Monday night about two trucks spotted at Transport Nagar displaying same registration number. The crime branch officials were alerted who then constituted a joint team and rushed to the spot.

The team raided the location and nabbed the driver who was sitting inside one of the trucks. The driver identified himself as Susheel Kumar Verma (38), who told the police that both the trucks belonged to Subodh Jain who operated a transport agency in Baldeobag locality of the city.

Jain was summoned by the police who presented the registration papers of both the trucks. On checking, they displayed different registration numbers.

When the duo was questioned in this regard, they failed to come up with a cogent reply after which they were taken into custody.

“The accused have been booked under Sections 420, 482 and 483 of IPC,” said the police.