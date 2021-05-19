Jabalpur: 1 killed, another seriously injured as jilted lover attacks brother and his neighbour

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A jilted lover along with his friends attacked brother of a girl and killed her neighbour in Jabalpur on late Tuesday night. The girl’s brother, who has received serious injuries, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jabalpur.

The incident took place at Baghauda village under Panagar police station in Jabalpur district. Police said accused Anuj Patel alias Billa wanted to marry the girl but she refused because of his bad habits.

The accused along with his seven friends reached girl's house and started abusing her brother Vivek Patel, who works at a petrol pump. Later, the accused attacked Vivek with sharp-edged weapons.

Seeing the scuffle, Kunjilal Pathak, who was neighbour of Vivek, intervened and tried to save Vivek. The accused also attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.

The accused later fled after threatening other family members with dire consequences. The two injured were rushed to a private hospital where Pathak died during treatment.

Panagar police station incharge RK Soni said a case has been registered and six accused have been detained. “The accused are being questioned and rest will be arrested soon,” he said.