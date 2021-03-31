Bhopal: Jilted cop kills fianceé’s brother, injures mother

BHOPAL: A jilted jawan of the Madhya Pradesh police's special armed force (SAF) shot dead his fiancé’s brother and injured her mother after she called off their engagement, on Tuesday night. The cop, Ajit Singh Chauhan opened fire at his fiancé’s family with his service rifle at their home in Sabji Farm area of Shahpura around 11.30 pm. The 28-year-old policeman was deployed at RSS office in Habibganj. Chauhan barged into the house of her fiancé Rinki Dhakad with his service rifle (SLR) under drunken state and insisted on the girl’s consent for marriage. When the 26-year-old girl objected to his entry into the house, the jawan opened fire on the family members. His bullet hit the girl’s 21-year-old brother Ritwik Dhakad in the stomach and her mother Janki, 52, on leg. The girl’s brother died during treatment, while her mother’s condition is slated to be critical. The accused was overpowered by Rinki’s two other brothers and father who snatched his gun. However, when they left home to take Ritwik to hospital, Chauhan locked himself up in the kitchen and started burning bullets on a gas stove to allegedly trigger a blast.

The police team convinced him to surrender and he was arrested and brought to the police station. SHO Shahpura Mahendra Kumar Mishra said Rinki Dhakad was engaged to Chauhan in October. The girl works with a private bank that required her to travel outside Bhopal. Chauhan objected to her travel, and was also against her interaction with anyone else. This often led to dispute between them. The girl thus started avoiding the cop and later decided to walk out of the relationship. She convinced her family to call off their proposed wedding, to which they agreed and decided to meet the parents of Chauhan this Thursday to take a call on the matter.

However, Chauhan wanted to marry her and he kept on ranting that if their families have no objection in their relation, then why was she trying to break up with him. The girl stated before police that the accused would also threaten her friends and would mount pressure on them to convince her for marrying him.