Issue of unpaid bills resolved: Private hospitals agree to treat patients under Ayushman Yojana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Private hospitals association, which had threatened to deny treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, has withdrawn its decision stating that government looks very positive towards clearance of pending bills. Hence, it should also be co-operative in the interest of the patients. The association had threatened that private hospitals would deny treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana from April 15 on ground of non-clearance of bills for the last one-and-a-half- years.

United Private Hospital directors’ association president DR JP Paliwal said, ‘Government is very positive for clearance of pending bills and it has started clearing pending bills. So we should also be co-operative in the interest of patients. The main issue was payment of bills as private hospitals are in deep financial limbo and cannot run their affairs.’

Ayushman Bharat Yojana CEO Aditi Garg said, ‘We are always supportive but it was not justified that one fine morning, private hospitals abruptly announced that they would deny treatment instead of having talks across the table regarding pending bills. But now that they have withdrawn their decision, it is good for patients as well as hospitals.’