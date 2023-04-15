 Issue of unpaid bills resolved: Private hospitals agree to treat patients under Ayushman Yojana
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIssue of unpaid bills resolved: Private hospitals agree to treat patients under Ayushman Yojana

Issue of unpaid bills resolved: Private hospitals agree to treat patients under Ayushman Yojana

United Private Hospital directors’ association president DR JP Paliwal said, ‘Government is very positive for clearance of pending bills and it has started clearing pending bills.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
FP NEWS SERVICE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Private hospitals association, which had threatened to deny treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, has withdrawn its decision stating that government looks very positive towards clearance of pending bills. Hence, it should also be co-operative in the interest of the patients. The association had threatened that private hospitals would deny treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana from April 15 on ground of non-clearance of bills for the last one-and-a-half- years.

United Private Hospital directors’ association president DR JP Paliwal said, ‘Government is very positive for clearance of pending bills and it has started clearing pending bills. So we should also be co-operative in the interest of patients. The main issue was payment of bills as private hospitals are in deep financial limbo and cannot run their affairs.’

Ayushman Bharat Yojana CEO Aditi Garg said, ‘We are always supportive but it was not justified that one fine morning, private hospitals abruptly announced that they would deny treatment instead of having talks across the table regarding pending bills. But now that they have withdrawn their decision, it is good for patients as well as hospitals.’

Read Also
Bhopal: Inspired by CM Chouhan, Bollywood singer Darshan Rawal pledges to plant sapling every year...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kalanjali Kalotsavam 2023: 16 child artistes’ first stage performance mesmerise audience

Kalanjali Kalotsavam 2023: 16 child artistes’ first stage performance mesmerise audience

Bhopal: Darshan Raval’s rocking performance enchants audience

Bhopal: Darshan Raval’s rocking performance enchants audience

Bhopal: Anti-encroachment drive to intensify

Bhopal: Anti-encroachment drive to intensify

Bhopal: Leader of Opposition has offended Rani Kamalapati, BJP angry

Bhopal: Leader of Opposition has offended Rani Kamalapati, BJP angry

Bhopal: Farmer’s kidnap complaint denied by cops

Bhopal: Farmer’s kidnap complaint denied by cops