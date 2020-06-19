Is conjunctivitis a symptom of COVID-19? Here's all you need to know

Rainy season triggers cases of eye infection and conjunctivitis, but a section of medical experts are of the view that red/pink eye (conjunctivitis) could be one of the primary symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

Doctors in Delhi while examining certain corona patients found that those infected had conjunctivitis too, thus making them claim that eye infection might be one of the COVID-19 symptoms. They maintained that initial infection may have taken an ocular route.

Ophthalmologists, though maintain that redness or pink eyes may be one of the COVID-19 symptoms but they opined that this cannot be said with certainty and has not been proved so far.