International Women's Day on March 8: Why young women still feel tech jobs belong to men

New Delhi/Bhopal: When it comes to the IT and tech industry, only 19 per cent of women working in the sector said they were inspired by a female role model to take up the profession, a new report revealed on Sunday, stressing that the lack of female representation is still a key barrier to achieving a diverse workforce.



Over a third (38 per cent) of women working in the IT and tech industry feel that the absence of females in their sector made them wary of entering the profession, according to global firm Kaspersky's 'Women in Tech' report.



"The results demonstrate a significant issue, highlighting the force of the 'snowball effect' if it travels in the wrong direction. For the women surveyed that had to take a leap of faith into the sector when there are so few examples of females who have trailblazed before them, it would have been incredibly daunting," lamented Evgeniya Naumova, Vice President of the Global Sales Network at Kaspersky.



The research also draws a line and highlights the possibilities if there is a more positive shift in the future. "Having more females working within the industry could set an example and reassure others around certain fears associated with gender inequality. This could provide the catalyst that truly accelerates the change that is desperately needed," Naumova said in a statement.



The research, involving 13,000 men and women working in IT, found that almost half of women (43 per cent) had to find their role through their own research. A further third (33 per cent) women were encouraged into tech during their education thanks to their school, college or university.



Despite positive steps to reverse gender stereotypes within the industry, to shake-up organisational structures and to shift cultural attitudes, there is only so much change that can be affected without more female representation.



"If there aren't examples to follow, there isn't a clear path for young women to take them from education, through to the industry, and then into senior roles further along in their career," the report noted.