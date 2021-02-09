Alankrita Shrivastava's 'Bombay Begums' to release on Netflix on International Women's Day

Director Alankrita Shrivastava's "Bombay Begums", a series exploring the lives of five modern Indian women in Mumbai, is all set to premiere on Netflix on the International Women's Day on March 8.

The series stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand along with Rahul Bose, Vivek Gomber and Danish Husain.

Shrivastava, best known for her films "Lipstick Under My Burkha" and "Dolly Kitty Aur Vo Chamakate Sitaare", hoped that women in India, and across the world will connect with the story.

"The series explores the complex journey of working Indian women who are ambitious for power and success but have many other battles to fight too. It's the story of their daily hustle, the story of their dreams - sometimes buried, sometimes fulfilled," Shrivastav, the series creator and director, said in a statement.