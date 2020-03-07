International Women’s Day 2020: People’s mindset is real barrier to gender equality, say women intellectuals

BHOPAL: Nearly five decades have passed since the first International Women’s Day was celebrated.

Much water has since flowed down the Narmada. Many barriers of inequality between men and women have fallen. Yet people’s mindset, the real barrier to gender equality, has not fallen.

The theme of this year’s Women’s Day is Generation Equality. The focus is on issues facing women across generations, with young women and girls at the centre.

It also means equality in political leadership, corporate boardrooms and factory floors. Women have equal say in decisions that affect their lives, their bodies, their policies, and their environment, from villages to cities.

Free Press spoke to some women intellectuals in the city on the eve of the International Women’s Day to know their opinion on what gender equality means to them. Women have been given a voice, but it is still not loud enough, they said.

Their voice should not be confined to seeking equality, and their goal should be bigger. She should neither be treated as an idol nor as a slave. What really needs is the change in people’s mindset, they said.

Mindset needs to be changed

Nirmala Buch, ex-chief secretary, government of Madhya Pradesh

Much has been done. Yet much remains to be done. Patriarchal mindset continues to rule our society. It was in 1975 that, the United Nations decided to celebrate March 8 as the International Women’s Day. That decision kick-started discussions and debates on women’s rights in India. Before that, we only knew that the Constitution has given equal rights to men and women. But there was no talk about women’s rights as such. Successive governments have launched scores of policies and schemes for the welfare and empowerment of women. But that is not enough. Gender equality cannot be achieved unless the attitude of family and society towards women changes. Women will have to come forward and take the lead. It must happen across the world. They don’t have to fight only for equality. Their objectives should be bigger. It will be a long struggle, and at the end of it, they will emerge victorious. Still it won’t happen tomorrow.

‘Women should be treated as humans’

Medha Patkar, social activist

For me, gender equality means that women should be treated as humans. They are neither goddesses nor as slaves. In our society, women are objectified. They are treated and viewed as objects for sexual enjoyment. On the other hand, women are participating in people’s movements like anti-CAA, NRC stir and Narmada Bachao Andolan. They are talking about freedom and about their rights. Such participation helps in combating gender inequality. The government should ensure that all its policies have pro-women orientation. There should be free education for girls. Women have won space in Panchayti Raj institutions. But political parties are reluctant to field them. Women’s Reservation Bill is hanging fire for decades. Males dominate our political system and our economy is market and profit-driven. Many pernicious customs and practices like the dowry system and trafficking still continue. Women should raise their voice for their rights. Only a non-violent mass movement can bring about freedom and equality for women.

‘Stop crimes against females’

Asha Shukla, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Mhow

Men and women may have different bodies. But both are human beings. So, both have the same rights. People of all generations should understand this. Gender sensitisation through education will help bridge the gap between men and women. Women’s studies departments in universities across the country are contributing to gender sensitisation. But, at the same time, crimes against women are spiraling. We have to give a thought to why this is happening. It is said that crimes against women have not increased. Only more crimes are getting reported. But that claim is yet to be verified. We should use Nirbhaya fund to create awareness in this regard. No doubt, people are more sensitive to gender issues today because of education and awareness programmes at grassroots levels, but more needs to be done. We have to build an egalitarian society where all are equal.

‘Attitude yet to be changed’

Smita Nagdev, artist

I don’t think attitude of people and society towards women has changed a lot in India. Women still are not allowed to move about alone after dark, which is not the case with men. And women themselves also feel unsafe at public places, especially at night. In European countries, however, it is not so. If we talk about marriage, men and women are treated quite differently. If a woman decides not to remain single, it becomes a big issue for her family. People start raising questions on her character. Still, in most of the homes, better food and education come in the share of the boys. The girls are placed on a lower pedestal and their requirements take a backseat. Single motherhood is still a taboo in our society. So, we can’t talk about gender equality until the mindset of people changes. And, we should make a beginning with our families.

‘Inequality still prevails’

Mehrunnisa Parvez, writer

We Indians have no right to talk about gender equality. Women are still being treated unequally in our families and in our society. We still perform ritual likes ‘Kanyadaan’ and ‘Hath Supurd’. Are women ‘Bhed-Bakri (Sheep and goats)? Women still don’t have right in their parental property. People still don’t want their daughters to make careers in policing, defence and sports. There are only a few women in services like the IAS, the IPS and the IFS. Even in primary schools, boys outnumber girls. Women are unsafe in their offices, in their schools and colleges, at public places and even in their families. They can’t roam about or travel alone at night. Crimes against women are rising each day. Our society has a very negative perception of women. We still discriminate between men and women. The women will have to take a bold stand. They will have to step forward and snatch their rights from the patriarchal society.