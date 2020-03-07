International Women's Day 2020: Women’s cricket has all ears, but who’s speaking?

The world cup final loss in South Africa is still one of the most heartbreaking moments in the history of Indian cricket. Entered as underdogs, the inspiring journey of the Indian team was finally put to halt by the mighty Australians.

Every Indian fan, I suppose, would be familiar with this tale – or – are they?

Think hard.

Here’s a hint: The Indian team were beaten by 98 runs; no, not 125. The stadium that witnessed the fateful event was Centurion, not Johannesburg.

Too tough to crack?

If yes, I am certain you must have recalled the 2003 World Cup loss. I get it, for all right reasons, a million dreams were shattered.

But the 2005 defeat, despite its similar scripting, didn’t churn out much of moaning. The handful of cries only hit deaf ears. The World Cup runners-up were welcomed at the airport with nothing but dead silence.

Was it because they were ‘women’ cricketers?

-- Delayed recognition --

Twelve-long years later, the Mithali Raj-led team, once again, reached the finals of 2017 World Cup. In front of a packed Lord’s crowd, the Women in Blue fell short of 9 runs to script the history. Heartbreak, again.

But it was different this time around.

As the Indian skipper, who then had a Railways job, said after the defeat: “Obviously the loss hurt, but now we have got a platform where we could talk about women’s cricket, talk about women cricketers and how women’s cricket has gone through a transition period.”

This throws a heavy light on how the ‘cricket-crazy nation’ had turned their back on women cricketers all these years.

But the real question is: Who’s to be blamed?