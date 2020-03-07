International Women's Day 2020: Women’s cricket has all ears, but who’s speaking?

The world cup final loss in South Africa is still one of the most heartbreaking moments in the history of Indian cricket. Entered as underdogs, the inspiring journey of the Indian team was finally put to halt by the mighty Australians.
Every Indian fan, I suppose, would be familiar with this tale – or – are they?
Think hard.
Here’s a hint: The Indian team were beaten by 98 runs; no, not 125. The stadium that witnessed the fateful event was Centurion, not Johannesburg.
Too tough to crack?
If yes, I am certain you must have recalled the 2003 World Cup loss. I get it, for all right reasons, a million dreams were shattered.
But the 2005 defeat, despite its similar scripting, didn’t churn out much of moaning. The handful of cries only hit deaf ears. The World Cup runners-up were welcomed at the airport with nothing but dead silence.
Was it because they were ‘women’ cricketers?
-- Delayed recognition --
Twelve-long years later, the Mithali Raj-led team, once again, reached the finals of 2017 World Cup. In front of a packed Lord’s crowd, the Women in Blue fell short of 9 runs to script the history. Heartbreak, again.
But it was different this time around.
As the Indian skipper, who then had a Railways job, said after the defeat: “Obviously the loss hurt, but now we have got a platform where we could talk about women’s cricket, talk about women cricketers and how women’s cricket has gone through a transition period.”
This throws a heavy light on how the ‘cricket-crazy nation’ had turned their back on women cricketers all these years.
But the real question is: Who’s to be blamed?
DID YOU KNOW?: Only to make way for Sachin Tendulkar’s pre-retirement Ranji appearance, the BCCI had shifted the opening game of 2013 Women’s World Cup out of the Wankhede stadium.
One may here wonder the priority of ‘world’s richest board’. Tendulkar’s legacy may attract crowd and enhance BCCI’s revenue, but was that more important than the morale of women cricketers?
The female players have been treated second to none right since its inception in early 70s.
It in fact took 34 years for the Indian cricket board to recognise women’s cricket in 2007 (Women’s Cricket Association of India was registered in 1973).
Not stealing the thunder away from pioneers like Shubhangi Kulkarni, Shantha Rangaswamy, Diana Edulji and co, but, all the veterans could pull off were a handful of applause. The recognition never existed.
Alongside representing India, majority of players, until recently, have had government jobs to sustain their dreams.
...on diplomatic lines
The credit for the rise of women’s cricket wholly and solely should go to the players themselves. Battling tough times, the women kept up the fight and they are now finally being heard.
But, are they speaking enough?
Recently in a promotional event, when Free Press Journal questioned Smriti Mandhana on unequal gender pay, the star opener, known for her front-foot drives, had a rather defensive answer – saying that the time is not right for it.
“It is unfair on our part to say that we need same pay, it is not right,” she said, further reasoning: “We need to understand that the revenue that’s generated is through men’s cricket. The day women’s cricket starts getting revenue, I will be the first person to say that we need the same thing.”
“And for that, we need to perform.”
Mandhana even went on to term the demand for same pay ‘unfair’.
Drawing the margins, the top bracket male cricketers are entitled to the annual BCCI contract of Rs 7 crore, while the highest category female players earns Rs 50 lakh for the same period.
While the Australian cricket board already has equal pay in place, it was only in 2015 that BCCI introduced the central contracts for its women lot.
In the times when the world has been rightly striving for gender equality, waiting for the ‘right time’ to become one of the protestors, only adds on to the long-held pattern of patriarchy.
What’s next?
One can’t deny Cricket Australia is way ahead of BCCI when it comes to equal treatment of its female cricketers. Comparisons aside, the Sourav Ganguly-led team can learn a plenty from his Australian counterparts.
While the men’s cricket have an IPL of its own, the women have to travel for opportunities in Australia’s Women BBL.
While it can be argued that IPL made its way after the Men in Blue won the 2007 T20 WC, but according to former cricketer Snehal Pradhan, “India need a women’s IPL because they will not win a T20 World Cup without it.”
Surely, domestic leagues are a way forward if it has to be promoted.
The Women’s T20 league, for instance, churned out talents like Shafali Verma, a 16-year-old who is now ICC’s top ranked T20 player.
As Pradhan in her column in Economic Times, wrote last year: “There is now new ground to break,”
“...more matches, equal pay, and most urgently, a Women’s IPL.”
