Inform Jamaatis about coronavirus threat: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma tells Digvijaya Singh

BHOPAL: Politics over the coronavirus has begun at a time when the state is sparing no effort to arrest the deadly disease.

BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma shot off a letter to former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Thursday, telling him to explain the people of minority community about the danger posed by COVID-19.

In the letter, Sharma also said since Singh is close to the minority community, he should tell the Maulanas not to challenge the virus.

He also urged Singh to tell the minority community to follow the ban orders imposed by the government.

He further said that during the CAA agitation, Singh may have become closer to the community.

It is well-known that Singh is close to the minority community, so the letter is considered a critical comment on him.

Nevertheless, Singh condemned the incident in Indore and appealed people to cooperate with the government in fighting the deadly virus that has played havoc across the world.