Inflation effect: Ravana effigies rate soars by 30% in Bhopal

Around 40ft tall effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhkaran installed at TT Nagar Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal . | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): After two years of subdued Dussehra, the denizens this year are elated to celebrate the festival which denotes victory of good over evil in a grand manner. However, the inflation has hit hard the Vijayadashami celebrations as there is around 30 % rise in the price of effigies of Ravana and others. Smaller effigies meant to be installed in colonies and localities start from Rs 500, however, bigger effigies are priced as high as Rs 50,000.

Ravana effigies ranging from 1ft to 105 ft are being sold in markets located in Banskhedi, Eitkhedi and Tulsi Nagar, Kolar and BHEL.

Nagrik Kalyan Samiti convener Ajay Shrivastava ‘Neelu’ said, “ Due to inflation, the price of Ravana effigies has skyrocketed. Some of the effigies are priced as high as Rs 50,000..”

The samiti has installed 50 ft Ravan and his two brothers’ effigies at TT Nagar stadium, said Shrivastava. Earlier it used to cost Rs 90,000 with crackers but now the cost has gone up to Rs 1.5 lakh, he added.

Kids with smallest effigy of Ravana about 1ft being sold at at Link Road -2 in state capital. | FP

Governor Mangubhai Patel will be the chief guest and other VIPs dignitaries are expected to attend the programme, he added. Minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang will preside over the function. The program will start at 5:30 pm. Mayor Malti Rai, BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi and others are likely to attend the programme, he added.The 62nd Vijayadashami celebrations will be celebrated under the aegis of Citizen Welfare Committee TT Nagar.

On the occasion, journalist Sharad Dwivedi, social worker Usha Khare, renowned player Bhagwan Singh, litterateurs will be honored.

An attractive fireworks display will be organized on the occasion of Vijayadashami. In which fireworks competition will also be organized.

