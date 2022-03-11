Bhopal: Vet's 30-yr-old son who fell from balcony dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The son of a veterinary doctor who fell from the third floor of his apartment died on Thursday night during treatment in Bhopal, said the officials on Friday.

Shahjahanabad TI Zaheer Khan said that the 30-year-old man Girish Sharma was admitted to Hamidia hospital on Wednesday night after he was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground outside his apartment. The police are still trying to find if it was a suicide, accident or a murder, he added.

Girish, resided with his mother Dr Sangeeta Sharma, who is a veterinary doctor at Jahangirabad Veterinary Hospital, and two of his twin brothers at Meenakshi Apartments in Shahjahanabad area of the state capital.

He had left his room for the balcony at around 8 pm on Wednesday. A few moments later, his neighbours found him lying on the ground bleeding profusely.

He was rushed to the hospital immediately. He could not survive for more than a day and died while he was under treatment.

TI Zaheer Khan said prima facie it is a suicide case.

Girish was wearing his undergarments when he fell from a height of 36 feet. He might have had a fight with someone back at his home or over a call before he came to the balcony. Though we have not recovered any suicide note, we feel this can be a suicide case, he said.

Girishís father, Dr Umendra Sharma, is posted to Hamidia hospital and is separated from Dr Sangeeta Sharma. All three children used to live with their mother.

The police reportedly are trying to find out if the man was depressed or stressed. They are suspecting that Girish might be in depression due to his parents' separation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:33 PM IST