Bhopal: Now, hotel staff to get day-off, working capped to 48 hrs a week

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The hoteliers will now have to give a day-off every week to its staffers, said the officials of labour department on Friday. The department has issued a notice that says the workers at the hotels and cafeterias will have the right to have to work for not more than 48 hours a week and will get a day-off every week, they said.

All the restaurants, hotels, eateries and diners running in Madhya Pradesh will have to abide by the rule.

The order includes workers at all the positions including chefs, waiters, house-keeping staff, guards and cleaners.

Tejkulpal Singh Pali, the president of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries and owner of a hotel in Bhopal, said, There are several poor families who run their household with the income from local hotels and restaurants near Nadra bus stand, Bhopal railway junction, Rani Kamlapati railway station and other areas in old city. They do not get any day-off and are underpaid. Many of the hotels do not even employ staff shiftwise. They have one person appointed for each duty and even multiple duties throughout the day.

The new regulation might provide some relief to such employees and help them spend time with their families as well. If they have to work only eight hours a day at the hotel, they may find some part-time job that could earn them extra cash, he added.

A staff at a local eatery at MP Nagar, Mohan Raj, said, The rule feels liberating. But we always need money and if we can earn the same doing overtime, why not? This has given us freedom of saying no to forced extra work. I am glad I have an understanding owner who helps me when I need it, so I think I can sacrifice a good nightís sleep for my workplace.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 09:50 PM IST