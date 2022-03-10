Bhopal: Medical Council serves notices to 1,106 doctors for skipping bonds

BHOPAL(Madhya Pradesh)

Medical Council, Madhya Pradesh, has issued notices to 1,106 default-doctors, including MBBS doctors, PG diploma holders and PG Degree holders, for skipping bond services, according to officials. Doctors have been given 15 days' time to reply or deposit money. Registrar Medical Council, MP, Dr RK Nigam said, "Medical Council has issued notices to 1,106 MBBS doctors for skipping services. Investigation was conducted couple of years back and found the factual position. After the report of investigation, notices have been served. Doctors have been given 15 days' time to reply or deposit money."

There are 286 defaulting doctors, including 61 MBBS doctors, 131 PG diploma holders and 94 PG degree holders who are with MGM, Indore, while 329 defaulting doctors include 88 MBBS doctors, 121 PG diploma holders and 120 PG degree holders are with GMC, Bhopal, registrar added.

SMCH, Rewa, has list of 155 defaulting doctors, including 25 MBBS doctors, 58 PG diploma holders and 72 PG degree holders, while NSCB, Jabalpur has a list of 150 defaulting doctors, including 51 MBBS doctors, 43 PG diploma holders and 56 PG degree holders. GRMC, Gwalior, has a list of 186 defaulting doctors, including 65 MBBS doctors, 43 PG diploma holders and 78 PG degree holders. Therefore, there are 1106 default doctors including 290 MBBS doctor, 396 PG diploma holders and 420 PG degree holders, Dr Nigam added.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:39 PM IST