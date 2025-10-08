 Indore News: Computer Professional Duped Of ₹1.03 Lakh In Cyber Scam
An online case has been registered by the police and started an investigation to identify the accused

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 10:10 PM IST
Indore News: Computer Professional Duped Of ₹1.03 Lakh In Cyber Scam | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A computer professional was targeted by an online scammer, who duped him of Rs 1.03 lakh by stealing his mobile phone details after activating unconditional call forwarding in his mobile phone.

Additional DCP (zone-1) Alok Sharma said that 54-year-old computer professional, a resident of Prabhu Nagar area, has lodged a complaint with the cyber helpdesk at Rajendra Nagar police station that he had seen an advertisement of a private bank’s credit card on social media a few days ago. He clicked the advertisement and shared his details there.

After two days of sharing the information to get a new credit card, the complainant received a phone call from a person, who posed himself as a representative of the bank and he informed the complainant that there is an offer for increasing credit limit in the card.

Later, he shared a link with the complainant. While talking over the phone, the conman told the complainant to press some keys in his mobile phone and managed to steal the messages and OTPs of the complainant’s mobile phone. When the complainant downloaded the link sent by the conman, his mobile phone was hacked. After that the conman stole Rs 1.03 lakh from the bank account of the complainant.

 After he received the message of money deduction, the complainant lodged a complaint with the bank and the police. The officer said that the information about the bank account holder is being gathered and the efforts are on to hold the money in the account.

