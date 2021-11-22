Indore: Man pretends to be judge to escape police action

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police launched a weekend checking drive on Saturday night to take action against the people driving or riding vehicles under the influence of liquor.

During the checking, the Kanadiya police station team stopped a man in a car at around 11.30 pm and were taken aback when he said that he was a judge posted in Khandwa, and asked the police to release him. The police asked him to show his identity card, which he could not. Initially he said he was not carrying his card, but later admitted that he was not a judge but only a student who was preparing for the civil judges exam.

Kanadiya police station in charge Jagdish Jamre said they had seized his car and he had to go home walking.

TI Jamre said that four vehicles were seized on Kanadiya Bypass Road during the checking drive.

A person, who was stopped by Vijay Nagar police team, asked why police were stopping him as night curfew had been lifted. The police said he had been stopped as he was drunk. His car was also seized. Vijay Nagar police also seized six cars during the drive.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 02:49 AM IST