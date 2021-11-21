Madhya Pradesh: State register 2nd consecutive win in high-voltage match against Vidarbha

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh registered second consecutive win in the league matches of Under-25 Men’s State a Championship after they defeated Vidarbha by 78 runs at Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot on Sunday.

Winning the toss, MP chose to bat first on the friendly pitch and set a score of 330 losing 5 wickets. Opener Sidhharth Patidar banged a hefty 94 runs hitting 13 fours and 2 sixes off 76 balls.

He got the company of Yash Dubey and Suraj Sengar who scored 62 (4X4, 2X6) and 51 (2X4, 1X6) respectively, off 84 and 53 balls. Captain-wicketkeeper Rahul Chandrol and middle-order batsman Irfan Ali remained not out at 46 and 42 respectively.

The team put up a mountain-high score with the help of in- form batting order making difficult for Vidarbha to chase. Yet, opener for Vidarbha, AD Choudhari built hopes for his team scoring 71 runs studded with 12 fours off 80 balls.

He partnered with the number 3 Yash Kadam who scored 58 off 55 balls in his T20-like inning, hitting 4 sixes but was bowled out by Irfan Ali. Ali did not miss the next chance to dismiss Bhute only one ball after.

Prerit Agrawal, however, in his fast-paced inning scored 40 runs hitting 4 fours and 3 sixes off 22 balls rejuvenating the team. The rejoicing Vidarbha side of the pavilion skipped a beat when Agrawal missed out on a leg-by wicket.

The team collapsed soon after, at 252, with five more overs remaining. This was the second win for Madhya Pradesh in tournament, awarding them 8 points in the table. MP had defeated Andhra Pradesh by 121 runs on Saturday on the same pitch.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 10:31 PM IST