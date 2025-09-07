 Indore: Fire At Utensil Shop During Anant Chaturdashi Chal Samaroh
Indore: Fire At Utensil Shop During Anant Chaturdashi Chal Samaroh

Firefighters save five people from building

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:47 PM IST
Indore: Fire At Utensil Shop During Anant Chaturdashi Chal Samaroh | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Pipli Bazar area after a fire broke out at a shop of utensils there during Chal Samaroh of Anant Chaturdashi in the wee hours of Sunday.

Five people, who were sleeping on the third floor of the building, were taken downstairs safely. According to the fire brigade, the incident took place at the shop of Dharmraj Kalra on Mahaveer Marg in Pipli Bazar area around 4.30 am.

After seeing flames from the shop, people informed the fire brigade and the police. Fortunately, firefighters were near the spot as they were deployed during the Chal Samaroh.

They reached the spot within minutes and used around 5k litres of water to extinguish the flames. Furniture, utensils and other goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.

The shop is situated on the ground floor of the four-storied building. During the incident, another team of firefighters reached the upper floors to check people and found five of a family sleeping in their accommodation.

There was heavy smoke on the upper floor so they were taken downstairs safely. No casualty was reported during the incident. The reason for the fire is believed to be an electric short circuit.

