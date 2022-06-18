Indore: Don’t ruin my dream about city’s future, Chouhan tells Indoreans

R N GUPTA

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday cautioned senior BJP leaders and workers to ensure that another party's mayor is not elected.

The CM said, “I am cautioning all the people on the dais (referring to the BJP leaders on stage) that if the mayor is not ours in the council, then you will have a tough time getting any of your projects inaugurated.”

“Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath used to say that the state has no money. But here, your Mama say there is unlimited funds for the development of Indore. We will go to any lengths for the development of the city and welfare of the citizens. We will introduce many development schemes,” CM Chouhan promised.

“If another mayor is elected, my dream of Indore's future will be ruined,” said the CM during his address at Rajwada Chowk, which was the starting point of BJP's rally for mayoral election.

