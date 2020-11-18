Indore: Corona dhamaka back after festive season

Indore: Fear of doctors and experts over increasing Covid-19 cases is turning true with each passing day. The number of positive cases has been increasing swiftly in the city as it again reached close to 200 on Tuesday. Moreover, the ICU beds in hospitals are also filling up fast and some of the major hospitals didn’t even have space in the ICUs.

Fortunately, cases were not found from any new area but it is increasing in the identified areas as nine cases each were tested positive from Sukhliya and Veena Nagar. Similarly, eight each were tested positive from Vijay Nagar and Scheme No. 74, six each from MIG Colony and Choithram Hospital, and five each from Tilak Nagar, Malharganj, Banganga, Mahalaxmi Nagar, and other.

When going through the number of ICU beds in major hospitals, data provided by CMHO on November 18, Bombay Hospital has 15 ICU beds and all are occupied, Aurobindo Hospital has 70 ICU beds out of which 66 are occupied, Choithram Hospital has 30 ICU beds and 14 were occupied, Index Hospital has 40 ICU beds out of which 27 occupied, and 16 of 20 ICU beds in MRTB Hospital.

Family members of a famous sweetmeat shop tested positive





Three family members of a famous sweetmeat shop owner in Tilak Nagar area were tested positive on Wednesday. The members include a 58-year-old man, his wife, and his daughter, who returned from Dubai, a couple of days ago, tested positive.

All the members were kept in home isolation by the health department.