Madhya Pradesh: Civic duty campaign in schools from November 26

The school education department will start civic duty campaign (Nagrik Kartavya Palan Abhiyan) from November 26 to develop civic sense among students so that they can become good citizens.

The campaign will begin November 26 with a special assembly and oath taking ceremony in all schools till block level. This and other programmes will be held virtually through Digilep and WhatsApp groups. Moreover, essay writing, quiz and seminars will be held on the topics related with civic duties.

“The programme started by union government aims at developing civic values among students and to prepare better citizens for future,” said department spokesperson Amitabh Anuragi. All these programmes will be held virtually, he added.

Preamble of the Constitution and basic civil duties will be read out aloud during the prayer assembly daily through online medium. District Institute for Education and Training and regional teachers training centres will prepare the preamble in local language/dialect. Posters will be made and displayed in schools and at other important public places of the preamble in local language. A copy of it will also be distributed among the parents.

Constitution Day and birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar will also be celebrated in a big way. Academic and cultural programmes will be organised on this day including elocution, debate, essay writing etc. Besides, special telecast will be made through television and radio that includes discussions by Constitution experts.