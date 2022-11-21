Bhopal: Congress’s Kamal Niti, 80 leaders get green signal for tickets year advance

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Kamal Nath has begun to set the chess board for the assembly elections a year in advance. He has also given green signal to the strong candidates and asked them to pull out all the stops for the next assembly elections. He has also decided the names of candidates for 80 seats, so that they may get enough time to make a strategy for the elections.

Not only that, Nath has already conducted a survey for all the assembly seats. He has also analysed the performance of the present legislators of the party.

After the survey, the legislators who have been found winnable, are being given green signal for the 2023 assembly elections.

The party has been demanding that tickets should be distributed six months before the announcement of election dates. Thus, instead of announcing names of the candidates for the tickets, Nath is asking the winnable candidates to get ready for the polls.

It is only Nath who will decide who should get tickets. Ergo, he is asking only the strong candidates to get into action for the polls to be held next year.

MLAs who got green signal

Rakesh Mavai, Govind Singh, Mewaram Jatav, Satish Sikarwar, Ajab Singh Kushwah, Praveen Pathak, Lakhan Singh Yadav, Suresh Raje, Ghanshyam Singh, KP Singh, Lakshman Singh, Jayvardhan Singh, Gopal Singh, Harsh Yadav, Vikram Singh, Alok Chartuvedi, Kalpana Verma, Nilanshu Chaturvedi, Kamaleshwar Patel, Sunil Sarraf, Tarun Bhanot, Vinay Saxena, Lakhan Ghanghoria, Sukhdev Panse, PC Sharma, Arif Masood, Omkar Singh Markam, Hina Kamre, Jitu Patwari, Sanjay Shukla, Yogendra Singh, NP Prajapati, Sanjay Sharma, Nilay Daga, Shashank Bharvava, Vijay Choure, Kamlesh Shah, Sunil Uke, Priyavrat Singh, Vipin Wankhede, Hukum Singh Karada, Kunal Choudhary, Vijay Lakshmi Sadho, Sajjan Singh Verma, Bala Bachchan, Pratap Grewal, Panchilal Medha, Mahesh Parmar, Ramlal Malviya and Dileep Gurjar. All these legislators have been told to pull the things together.

The leaders who have been given indication for the polls

Ajay Singh, Manoj Shukla, Swapnil Kothari, Vikrant Bhuria, Ramesh Saxena, Rajnish Singh.