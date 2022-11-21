Indore: Thieves steal Rs 5L cash, 100 gms gold ornaments

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted the house of a garment trader and managed to flee with ornaments worth lakhs of rupees and Rs 5 lakh in cash on Saturday evening. The trader had gone to distribute invitation cards for his son’s wedding to relatives at the time of the robbery. Two persons were captured in footage on a CCTV installed near the spot.

The incident took place at the house of garment trader Pradeep Sabarwal, a resident of Scheme No.74. Sabarwal’s son was at his shop situated in the Bhamori area of the city. Sabarwal told the police that his nephew had informed him that the door of his house was open. When Sabarwal reached home, he saw cash and jewellery missing from the almirah. He told the police that the thieves had broken into his house and decamped with gold ornaments weighing about 100 grams and Rs 5 lakh in cash from the almirah.

Vijay Nagar police station-in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said a case had been registered against unidentified persons and the cops were trying to identify them on the basis of the CCTV footage.