Independence Day 2024: 30 Madhya Pradesh Police Personnel Awarded Medal For Gallantry

Independence Day 2024: 30 Madhya Pradesh Police Personnel To Get Service Medal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced service medals for 30 police personnel of the state on the eve of Independence Day. The government on Wednesday announced service medals for 1,037 police personnel of various central and state forces.

Twelve police personnel of Madhya Pradesh have been chosen for Medal for Gallantry (GM). The awards will be given on next I-Day. Among the police personnel to get GM, 11 have been selected for their successful combat with the Left Wing Extremists. SI Namdev Sharma, SI Arun Mishra, SI Atul Kumar Shukla to get medal for killing Naxalite Chatu alias Hidma Madkam during an encounter in Kamkodadar forest area of District Balaghat on December 14 2023.

The then Superintendent of Police Balaghat Sameer Saurabh, Commander Hawk force Moti ur Rehman, inspector Ashish Sharma, SI Mohanlal Marawi, SI Rajesh Dhurve to get medal for killing Naxalite Sarita and Sunita during an encounter in Kadla forest area on April 22,2023. SI Ashish Sharma and Hanumant Tekam for killing Naxalite Rupesh alias Hunga during an encounter in Harratola forest on December 18,2022.

The encounter that took place in Jamsehra forest on November 30, 2022, in which Naxalite Ganesh and Commander Rajesh Banjam were killed, the then Commander Hawk force (Superintendent of Police Barwani) Puneet Gehlot to be awarded the gallantry medal. A reward of Rs 99 lakh was declared on the Naxalites killed in the encounters. 101 government servants who played a notable role in these encounters have been given promotions in order. Inspector Mohd. Ayub Khan risked his life and killed a notorious criminal of triple murder in Ratlam with a reward of Rs 30,000 in an encounter.

Prez’s Medals

Four senior IPS officers - ADG Chanchal Shekhar, IG Arvind Kumar Saxena, IG Rajesh Kumar Hingankar and SP Ramadhar Bhardwaj will be awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Services (PMDS.

President Medal for Meritorious Services will be given to 14 police personnel- DSP Sanjay Kumar Dubey, DIG Pankaj Shrivastava, DIG Rajesh Singh, IG Vineet Kapoor, deputy commandant Anjana Tiwari, IPS Yogeshwar Sharma, ASP Mahaveer Singh Mujalde, SIG Irmeen Shah, inspector Suresh Kumar Bajnaghate, DSP Mahaveer Singh Kushwah, DSP Ravi Kumar Dwevedi, DSP Praveen Narayan Baghel, DSP Surendra Singh Sikarwar and SI Shailendra Singh Rajput.

The President's Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for a distinguished record of service, while the Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resourcefulness and devotion to duty.