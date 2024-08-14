Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram’s Home Guard Shyam Singh Rajput Selected For President's Home Guard & Civil Defense Medal | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A Home Guard soldier from Narmadapuram district, Shyam Singh Rajput, has been selected for the President's Home Guard and Civil Defense Medal on the eve of 78th Independence Day (on Wednesday).

Shyam Singh Rajput has been chosen for the prestigious medal due to his exceptional services in disaster management, particularly in relief and rescue operations. Over the past 25 years, he has saved many lives during various events in Narmadapuram district. This includes floods, waterlogging, fairs, festivals, Narmada Jayanti, Amavasya, and Purnima duties.

An announcement was made on Wednesday evening which stated a Home Guard officer from Madhya Pradesh will be awarded the President's Home Guard and Civil Defense Distinguished Service Medal, while two volunteers will receive the Meritorious Service Medal.

Medal to be Awarded on Republic Day

The President's Home Guard and Civil Defense Medal for distinguished service has been awarded to individuals who provide exceptional and outstanding services to the nation. On January 26, 2025, the winners will receive their medals from the Chief Minister during a state-level ceremony in Bhopal.

Two volunteer soldiers from the state have been selected for this medal, including Shyam Singh Rajput from Narmadapuram district.