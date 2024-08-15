 Indore Updates: DSP Praveen Singh Baghel Receives President's Medal; 184 Applicants Employed In Job Fair
Indore Updates: DSP Praveen Singh Baghel Receives President's Medal; 184 Applicants Employed In Job Fair

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 07:13 AM IST
article-image
DSP Praveen Singh Baghel | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): DSP (Lokayukta) Praveen Singh Baghel, presently posted in Indore unit of Lokayukta, has been awarded the prestigious President's Police Service Medal for meritorious services-2024. He joined Madhya Pradesh Police in 2000 and worked in anti-Naxal operations for two years.

Thereafter, he worked in dacoity eradication and after promotion, worked in training at RAPTC. He is the son of retired Principal PR Baghel. Baghel passed class 12 from Mission School, Seoni in 1991. While studying at PG College Seoni, he participated in Republic Day Parade in 1994 in NCC and made Seoni city proud. He is a graduate in Arts, Law and Journalism.

article-image

184 Applicants Selected For Employment In Job Fair

184 Applicants Selected For Employment In Job Fair | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day employment fair was organized at the District Employment Office on Wednesday. Representatives of 11 companies did the initial selection through interviews. Deputy Director Employment PS Mandloi informed that a total of 291 registrations were done in the fair, out of which 184 applicants were selected for employment - 48 girls and 136 boys.

The selection was done for the posts of Sales Executive, Store Supervisor, Digital Marketing, Computer Operator, Driver, Technician, Telecaller, Back Office, Office Boy, Packer, Helper etc.

