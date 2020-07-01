In Bhopal, parents form group to oppose school fee for lockdown period

BHOPAL: Parents from across different schools have started forming a common platform to oppose fee imposed by the schools during lockdown period. The objective of the platform is to prepare a bigger parents’ organisation to stop schools from unilateral decisions.

About a dozen parents started opposing decision of two schools in the state capital to charge tuition fee for the lockdown period. They formed a group on social media platform about a month ago.

For past two weeks, they have now come out in the open, staging protest at important squares and places with placards asking more parents to join them for a common cause.

‘We have staged two protests at public places. We stand with placards ‘no classes no fees.’ Some parents came to us and asked about the issue and expressed solidarity. Now, the group is becoming bigger,’ said Sanjay Verma.