In Bhopal, parents form group to oppose school fee for lockdown period

BHOPAL: Parents from across different schools have started forming a common platform to oppose fee imposed by the schools during lockdown period. The objective of the platform is to prepare a bigger parents’ organisation to stop schools from unilateral decisions.
About a dozen parents started opposing decision of two schools in the state capital to charge tuition fee for the lockdown period. They formed a group on social media platform about a month ago.
For past two weeks, they have now come out in the open, staging protest at important squares and places with placards asking more parents to join them for a common cause.
‘We have staged two protests at public places. We stand with placards ‘no classes no fees.’ Some parents came to us and asked about the issue and expressed solidarity. Now, the group is becoming bigger,’ said Sanjay Verma.
A group comprising about a dozen parents stood with placards at Nehru Nagar square on Sunday. ‘We try to interact with parents and try to aware them of schools’ unilateral approach. Parents should always be part of important decision made by the schools,’ said Sanjay Gupta, part of the group.
The success of the group could be judged by the fact that within two weeks of activities it has gained more than 200 members. “Our target is to have group of parents with more than 20,000 members. It is then that government will listen to the voice of parents- be it matter of NCERT books, uniform or other issues,” he added.