IMD issues heavy rain warning for 19 districts of Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: MeT department on Sunday sounded ‘Yellow alert’ denoting the possibility of heavy rainfall in 19 districts of Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunder may also in these districts - Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Alirajpur, Dewas, Agar, Barwani, Ratlam, Burhanpur, Shajapur, Hoshangabad, Betul, Harda, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara and Mandla. Besides, divisions like Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore, Ujjain, Hoshangabad, Gwalior and Chambal.

The official also said that Segaon area of Khargone district received the highest 11 cm rainfall, while Barwah recorded 10cm rainfall and Khandwa 9cm. Mada in Singrauli district recorded the highest 8 cm downpour in east MP in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. Kareli recorded 7cm rainfall, Harai and Dewas each recorded 6cm rainfall during this period.

"Almost the entire state received rainfall in the last 24 hours," P K Saha, senior meteorologist with the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal office said. Due to the weather systems built over Madhya Pradesh, the state is likely to receive showers for another four to five days, he said.

Due to the weather systems built over Madhya Pradesh, the state is likely to receive showers for another four to five days, he said.

The official said the monsoon season starts in the state from June 1 and ends by September 30, but this time, the withdrawal is likely to be delayed.

According to the meteorological department, monsoon trough is passing through Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and then East South eastwards to the center of cyclone Gulab. Cyclonic circulation in Northern parts of central Madhya Pradesh. Another cyclone in circulation is likely to emerge over Northeast and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal around September 27, which may influence the formation of a low-pressure area. During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells occurred over Madhya Pradesh. Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are possible over parts of Madhya Pradesh, isolated pockets of southeast Rajasthan and Gujarat.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 10:41 PM IST