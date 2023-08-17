'I Run A Family, Not Government', Says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing an event in Bhopal said that he does not run the government in Madhya Pradesh but runs his family.

He said “It was our dream that the children of poor, lower middle class and middle class families of the state should also have access to the best schools in the country and the world. The merit of the children of these families is not less, they should get opportunities for good education in their surroundings and they can fulfil their dreams. With this purpose the state government conceptualised the CM Rise School and now its implementation is going on in the entire state.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“No stone is being left unturned in the implementation of the new education policy implemented by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the state. Be it school education, college level or getting education abroad or facing competitive exams. The state government is with the students at every step,” he added.

Chouhan performs bhoomi pujan of CM Rise School

Chouhan performs bhoomi pujan of CM Rise Government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School building to be constructed at a cost of Rs 81.12 crore in Bhel (Barkheda) of Bhopal. He transferred Rs 207 crore to the accounts of 4.60 lakh students with a single click for buying cycles and interacted with the students. Students from all districts of the state got connected virtually in the state-level programme.

Chouhan welcomed the students attending the programme by showering flowers and after Kanya Pujan, inaugurated the programme with lighting the lamp and Saraswati Vandana.

Minister of State for School Education Inder Singh Parmar, Govindpura MLA Krishna Gaur, principal secretary school education Rashmi Arun Shami and other public representatives were present in the programme.

Chouhan also hummed the song 'Bachche man ke sachche, saari jag ke aankh ke taare, ye woh nanhe phool hai jo, Bhagwan ko lagte pyare' along with the students. He expressed his affection by saying 'I love you' and said that I am the happiest among my nephews and nieces.