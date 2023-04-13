Husband, in-laws in dock: Woman calls Dial 100 7.5 lakh times over domestic violence

Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the past five years over 7.50 lakh calls were made to Dial-100 by a woman in the state against her husband and in-laws. Dial-100 programme is running in the state since November 2015, the motive being to respond calls of the victims seeking police help.

In the state, 1,050 police stations are present and according to the programme every police station is having one FRV. In the Covid period during 2020 and 2021, the number of cases was less, but after the pandemic it shot up.

The number of cases was from husbands that touched 4 lakh in the last five years. In-laws do not lag behind in atrocities against their daughters-in-law. Over 3.45 lakh cry calls were made regarding domestic violence.

Since 2018 to March, 2023, over 4 lakh cases of wife beating were reported. Similarly over 3.45 lakh cases of domestic violence were reported.

District Indore is on top of the list in atrocities, followed by Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Rewa where most of the calls were reported. On the other hand, lowest cases were reported from Alirajpur, Jhabua, Sheopur, Niwari and Agar-Malwa.

SP Beena Singh told Free Press that anyone can Dial-100 to get police assistance, but people are using social media to share their problems for which WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook have become better alternative.

She added that police assistance has been provided by reaching over 1.15 crore places since November 1, 2015. Over the years, over 7 crore phone calls have been attended by Dial-100 personnel. Interestingly, 62 lakh were prank calls, in which people made fun or flirted by calling Dial-100. Similarly 3.83 crore calls were received in which callers did not answer.

More than 5 lakh abusive calls were also made, in which anti-social elements made objectionable conversations and abused by calling Dial-100 service.

In order to teach a lesson, information of the callers is being shared with the district superintendents of police (DSPs) to take action against them.