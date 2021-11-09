Hospital Fire Update: Seven bodies of new-born sent for autopsy, administration says only four die in fire incident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Although the bodies of seven new-born were sent to mortuary for post mortem, the administration says only four children lost their lives in the fire that broke out at Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital late Monday night.

They said that three children died hours before the incident had taken place.

The post mortem started around 11 AM on Tuesday. According to reports, a total of seven children’s bodies have been taken to the mortuary for autopsy.

Minister for Department of Health Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, who had reached the hospital soon after the incident, claimed that only four children had died because of the fire incident.

“There were 40 children admitted in the ward. Out of 40 newborn, 36 were rescued safely and admitted to another hospital. Only 4 have lost their lives. Those who have suffered burns are being treated under observation of a team of doctors,” Saranga claimed while talking to journalists outside the hospital on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary, health department, Mohammed Suleman visited the hospital. He. However, refused to talk to journalists.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 01:43 PM IST