‘Honour Killing’: Father, brother arrested for murder of girl in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The 22-year-old, who was found hanging at home on August 2, was killed by her father, brothers and uncles.

Police have arrested two including the girl's father and brother, while her uncle and two cousins are still at large.

According to information, Rakhi Rathore, a resident of Janakpuri locality under Janakganj police station was found hanging from a ceiling. The family members told police that Rakhi had dinner and went to sleep. She was found hanging by family members.

Though, no suicide was recovered from spot, family members claimed that she committed suicide.

During the course of investigation, police found that Rakhi was in-relationship with a youth who belonged to another community. The autopsy report also revealed that she was strangled to death.

“She wanted to marry the youth she was in love with, but her family was not ready. They (family members) were forcing her to get married with another youth. But, she was not ready. On August 1, she was murdered by her father, brother, uncle and cousin brothers,” said a police officer.

Sources said that the girl had eloped with the youth in June this year. She had also taken cash and gold jewelleries of her mother along with her. As family members had lodged a missing person complaint, police recovered her on July 7 and handed her over to family members.

“The autopsy report revealed that she was murdered. We rounded up father and her brother, who have confessed to have committed. They also revealed the name of other accused,” Sanjeev Nayan, in-charge of Janakganj police station, said.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 05:36 PM IST