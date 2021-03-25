Holi amid Covid-19 spike: New restrictions on cards, Bhopal traders under depression

BHOPAL : As district crisis management committee reportedly mulls reducing the market closure time from existing 10 pm to 8 pm, traders say it will be a disastrous move.

“It will not only affect our businesses at the time of Holi but also swell crowd in the market which will results in speedy spread of coronavirus,” said Thok Vypar Mandal general secretary Anupam Agrawal.

He stated that the administration should rather think of implementing Covid-19 protocol effectively.

Traders say that if need be, the administration can bring out special guidelines for checking spread of Covid-19 during Holi festivities.

However, mass celebrations during Holi are already banned in major cities including Bhopal where coronavirus infection cases are on the rise. However, people will do throng market for shopping on Holi.

Previously, traders had to face brunt due to lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions during festivals.

Already in loss, the traders are not in position to bear further losses due newer restrictions.

They do not want any kind of lockdown or early closing of markets.

They are ready to cooperate with administration in implementation of Covid-19 guideline in the market.

They said that they take whatever it takes to ensure that market remains open. “From pasting Covid-19 posters to making circles on ground for social distancing, announcement in public regarding for adherence of protocol to keeping masks and sanitizer in shops; we are ready to do anything but let business remain unaffected,” they added.