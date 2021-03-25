Bhopal District Crisis Management Committee to meet religious leaders, decide on market closure timings

BHOPAL: The District Crisis Management Committee meeting has asked the district administration to furnish details of the Covid-19 worst affected areas in the state capital. The Thursday meeting remained inconclusive and the committee will sit again on Friday to discuss the steps needed to be taken following the issuance of the new guidelines by the government in wake of the increasing Coronavirus cases in the city.
Issue of timing for market closure was also taken up at the meeting, however, no decision could be taken on it. The matter will be discussed in a meeting on Friday. In Indore, the administration has cut short the market closure time by one hour. The market will now close at 9 PM instead of 10 pm in the state’s financial capital in the view of increasing corona cases.
“ We have asked the district administration for the details of corona infection in the state capital. If a situation arises, containment zones will be created. Lockdown will be the last option for checking virus spread.”MLA Rameshwar Sharma
Similarly, as Holi celebration and Shab-e-Barat are both falling on March 29, no guideline could be finalized in Thursday’s meeting of district crisis management. The matter will be discussed with the religious leaders of both two communities and thereafter decision would be taken.MLA Arif Masood said, “No decision has been taken on the issue of market timing. Similarly, no decision has been taken on Holi celebration and Shab-e-Barat. Tomorrow (Friday) a meeting will again be convened to discuss the things after holding consultations with spiritual leaders.”
MLA PC Sharma said, “The state government guidelines were adopted in the meeting. No further decision on market closure and Holi celebrations was taken. Tomorrow (Friday), a meeting with religious leaders will be held to settle the timings of Holi celebrations and Shab-e-Barat.”
