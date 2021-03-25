Bhopal District Crisis Management Committee to meet religious leaders, decide on market closure timings

BHOPAL: The District Crisis Management Committee meeting has asked the district administration to furnish details of the Covid-19 worst affected areas in the state capital. The Thursday meeting remained inconclusive and the committee will sit again on Friday to discuss the steps needed to be taken following the issuance of the new guidelines by the government in wake of the increasing Coronavirus cases in the city.

Issue of timing for market closure was also taken up at the meeting, however, no decision could be taken on it. The matter will be discussed in a meeting on Friday. In Indore, the administration has cut short the market closure time by one hour. The market will now close at 9 PM instead of 10 pm in the state’s financial capital in the view of increasing corona cases.