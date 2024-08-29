Hockey’s Nursery In Bhopal To Get Another Synthetic Turf By 2025 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The new synthetic turf-equipped hockey ground, within the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium complex on Link Road, Bhopal will get ready by 2025. The project will get completed under the aegis of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department of Madhya Pradesh.

This new stadium is expected to be ready by next year, which will bring the total number of modern hockey fields in Bhopal to six.

Rs.18 crore being spent on field

The construction of this field began in 2023 and the estimated cost for the entire stadium complex is approximately Rs.18 crore. Earlier, Bhopal had one field each at Aishbagh Stadium and Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, along with two fields at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) complex.

Madhya Pradesh houses highest number of hockey fields in country

Additionally, two more fields are under construction at the Sports Complex grounds. Also, the central state Madhya Pradesh has both men’s and women’s hockey academies in Bhopal and Gwalior respectively.

The state already have the highest number of modern synthetic turf-equipped hockey fields in the country, with more than 27 such grounds across the state, 25 of which are under the Sports Department.