High on liquor: Monkey consumes whisky like a virtuoso, has been regular at shop in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): You may have heard the stories of ‘drunken’ monkeys living at St Kitts island in Caribbean that they, at times, steal the drinks from tourists. Here is a tale of a monkey, who lives in the forest, but has been visiting a liquor shop every day for past one week.

The monkey living in the forest near Kahna National Park has been visiting a liquor shop at Bahmani Banjar village in Mandla district.

According to eyewitnesses, the monkey was first spotted near the liquor shop a week ago, drinking a few drops from the used bottles lying on the ground. Since, he was seen near the shops every day, no one shooed him away.

On Wednesday, he entered the shop and picked up bottle. When an employee of the shop stopped the monkey from taking the bottle, he attacked and bit him.

Left with no option, rest of employees became friendly with him. They offered him biscuits and other edibles but he refused to take. He later picked up a bottle of whisky, opened it like a virtuoso and drank it. Though employees of shop offered him snacks, he refused. He drank water from a plastic mug after drinking whisky.

Shop employee Rohit Sharma said monkey was seen near the shop for a few days. “He suddenly entered the shop and first sat at the counter. We tried to shoo him away but he didn’t budge. He bit one of our employees,” he said.

The employee considered its activities as mischief earlier. “When we saw him drinking from the used bottles, we thought it is habit of monkeys to touch and do mischief. But, today we were surprised to see him,” he said.

The monkey went back to forest after having booze. The shop employees said that they have made preparations to shoo him away next time, as they can't afford to give him treat every day.