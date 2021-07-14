Bhopal: Home minister puts a full stop to all speculations, says the government has no proposal on population control law

BHOPAL: Home minister Narottam Mishra has stopped the war of words between Congress and BJP over 'population control law' by saying that the government does not have any such proposal.

Replying to the media, on Tuesday, Mishra said that he was not responsible for what Congress or others were saying but there was no such proposal with the state government.

Earlier, former protem speaker and BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma wrote a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urging to enact a legislation to control population in Madhya Pradesh.

'It is necessary to control the continuously increasing population of the state by passing legislation to this effect. The estimated population of the state in 2021 is about 8.75 crore. It means the population has increased by 1.5 crore in the last 10 years, as the state's population in 2011 was 7.25 crore,' Sharma stated in his letter.

He also mentioned that the state's population is more than several European countries. 'By enacting the population Control Act, the state will be able to provide safety, security and ensure proper development,' he stated in the letter.

BJP leaders started giving statements after the Uttar Pradesh government released a new population control policy. The UP government has also invited suggestions from citizens by uploading a draft bill for population control law.

Chorus grows in MP

Ever since the Uttar Pradesh Government announced that it would bring a law to control population, BJP leaders especially MLAs and MPs from Madhya Pradesh have been demanding to enact the same in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP MPs including Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal, Sudhir Gupta from Mandsaur and state cabinet ministers Narottam Mishra, Vishvas Sarang have been continuously advocating to enforce population control law in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress slams governmentt

The Congress, however, slammed BJP for confusing citizens. State media coordinator Narendra Saluja said that BJP leaders are giving contradictory statements. "We have heard statements from RSS chief, to MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur advocating Hindus to have more children. On the contrary, VHP in UP is protesting against Yogi's proposal," said Saluja.