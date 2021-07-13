Bhopal: Need to control population in Madhya Pradesh, former protem speaker writes to chief minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former protem speaker and BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma on Tuesday wrote a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urging to enact legislation to control population in Madhya Pradesh.

“It is necessary to control the continuously increasing population of state by enacting passing a legislation to this effect. The estimated population of the state in 2021 is about 8.75 crore. It means its population has increased by 1.5 crore in last 10 years, as state’s population in 2011 was 7.25 crore,” Sharma stated in his letter.

He also mentioned that state’s population is more than several European countries. “By enacting the population Control Act, the state will be able to provide safety, security and ensure proper development,” he stated in the letter.

On World Population Day, Uttar Pradesh government had released a new population control policy. The UP government has also invited suggestions from citizens by uploading a draft bill for population control law.

Ever since the Uttar Pradesh Government announced that it would bring a law to control population, BJP leaders especially MLAs and MPs from Madhya Pradesh have been demanding to enact the same in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP MPs including Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal, Sudhir Gupta from Mandsaur and state cabinet ministers Narottam Mishra, Vishvas Sarang have been continuously advocating to enforce population control law in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress, however, slammed BJP for confusing citizens. “A two-children policy is already in place in Madhya Pradesh. In 2001, the then Congress led government had implemented it in government jobs, judicial services and local body elections. It was BJP government that gave relaxation in local body elections in 2005,” said Congress spokesperson Zafar Alam.