Madhya Pradesh: Case against 500 in Mhow for tribal mahapanchayat

Mhow: Manpur police have registered cases against 500 to 600 unidentified persons, mainly tribals, for taking part in a mahapanchayat organised by Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangathan JAYS, late on Sunday night.

Mhow ASP Puneet Gehlot said, “Cases have been registered under sections 188, 269 and 270 of IPC as they had gathered at the land survey no 21 on the bank of Ajnar River on Sunday afternoon without any requisite permission for the gathering. Also, they were not wearing face masks, nor were they maintaining social distancing, thus violating Covid-19 norms. Police tried to convince them to follow the guidelines, but they were not ready.”

When asked about the identities of the people who have been booked, he said that investigation is going on in the case and names will be added on the basis of photographs taken and videos shot. All necessary action will be taken by the police.

The rally led by NBA leader Medha Patkar and Congress Dharampuri MLA Pachilal Meda was taken out from Phoot Talab to Manpur police station to protest inaction of authorities against polluters of Ajnar river in Mhow, about 23 km from Indore district headquarters. The rally caused traffic snarls.

Before the rally, NBA leader Patkar and Meda addressed the gathering. They were protesting against pouring hazardous waste into Ajnar river. It happened on June 23 and a criminal case was registered by Manpur police on June 24.