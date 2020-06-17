Heavy rain lashes Bhopal, many areas waterlogged

BHOPAL: Heavy rain accompanied by strong wind lashed state capital on Wednesday leaving many low-lying areas waterlogged. It also provided great relief from the humid weather.

Rainwater gushed into Geetanjali shopping complex, Jinsy, Sindhi Colony, Bhopal Talkies and New Friends Colony (Chuna Bhatti).

Several trees also fell down at different places like Jawahar Chowk, Link Road No-3 near Diesel pump and other places. An electric pole near Roshanpura square fell down in the heavy rain.

Weather man attributed the thundershowers to Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) which continues to pass through Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore, Raisen, Khajuraho, Fatehpur and Baharaich.