Heavy rain lashes Bhopal, many areas waterlogged

BHOPAL: Heavy rain accompanied by strong wind lashed state capital on Wednesday leaving many low-lying areas waterlogged. It also provided great relief from the humid weather.
Rainwater gushed into Geetanjali shopping complex, Jinsy, Sindhi Colony, Bhopal Talkies and New Friends Colony (Chuna Bhatti).
Several trees also fell down at different places like Jawahar Chowk, Link Road No-3 near Diesel pump and other places. An electric pole near Roshanpura square fell down in the heavy rain.
Weather man attributed the thundershowers to Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) which continues to pass through Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore, Raisen, Khajuraho, Fatehpur and Baharaich.
As per Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), several trees fell down and rainwater entered in many basements of commercial complex and low-lying areas. However, roads at Bhopal Talkies, Central Library, Jyoti Talkies, Hamidia Road and Banganga Road were waterlogged. BMC teams were pressed into action to remove the tree and clear the traffic. Similarly, BMC teams have been deployed for siphoning rainwater from shopping complexes.
As monsoon has advanced various parts, a cyclonic circulation is persisting over East Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas. A trough in low levels is extending from Northwest Rajasthan to cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh across Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh.
Another cyclonic circulation is over north central and adjoining North East Arabian Sea. A trough is extending at mid tropospheric levels from cyclonic circulation over Arabian Sea to East Uttar Pradesh across South East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. So moisture feeding continued and caused rain in Bhopal.
Senior officer Meteorological department GD Mishra said, “Today’s rain was just because of Northern limit of Monsoon (NLM) which continues to pass through Raisen, Khajuraho and Indore of Madhya Pradesh. Monsoon has not arrived in Bhopal so far. Moisture feeding from all the sides has caused the heavy rain. Heavy rain is expected at various places like Raisen, Hoshangabad, Sidhi, Shahdol, Singrauli, Khandwa, Khargone and other districts.”
