Bhopal: Residents mistake swarm of locusts for monsoon cloud

BHOPAL: It was 11:30am on Monday. Birds suddenly stopped warbling. Darkness fell. Residents thought a canopy of monsoon cloud is swathing the sky. But that was not to be. It was a swarm of locusts hovering over the city sky.

Those who were outside went inside house. Many closed their doors and windows. Shopkeepers put up their shutters.

Nevertheless, a group of residents in MP Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Gautam Nagar, and other places took to their rooftops and beat plates, sounded bells and burst firecrackers to shoo those little demons away.

A few locusts perched on a branch of a tree and gorged on its leaves in a few seconds. Its bare branch gave a melancholic look.

They looked like black curves against a gray canvas. Many people experienced this phenomenon for the first time in their life. Children were especially excited.