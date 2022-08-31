e-Paper Get App

Harassment case: LNIPE Univ Gwalior former V-C and four other staffers booked

A 30-year old yoga teacher had approached the apex court seeking action against the then V-C over alleged harassment

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police have registered a case against the then vice chancellor, registrar and other three staff of Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education university, in connection with a harassment case, said police on Wednesday.

ASP, Rajesh Dandotia said the case has been registered against the four on the direction of the Supreme Court. A 30-year old yoga teacher had approached the apex court seeking action against the then V-C Dilip Dureha over alleged harassment and also against four staffers who had supported the V-C. The woman had earlier approached the police and also filed a complaint with the internal committee of the university. The committee, however, did not find anything against Dureha and gave clean chit to him. The woman had then approached higher authorities and also moved court.

The ASP said that recently the Supreme Court had instructed the police to file a case against the ex-VC, registrar and other three in connection with the 2019 harassment case. The police have registered the case under Section 354, 509 and 120-B of IPC and have started the investigations.

Read Also
Bhopal: Engineers of Sudarshan Chakra Corps lay Bailey Bridge in record 6 days
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalHarassment case: LNIPE Univ Gwalior former V-C and four other staffers booked

RECENT STORIES

'Afghanistan is beautiful': Netizens react as picture of Blue Tigers' fan during Asia Cup 2022 match...

'Afghanistan is beautiful': Netizens react as picture of Blue Tigers' fan during Asia Cup 2022 match...

LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: India inch closer to victory

LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: India inch closer to victory

Watch video: PM Modi performs 'aarti' at Piyush Goyal's residence on Ganesh Chaturthi

Watch video: PM Modi performs 'aarti' at Piyush Goyal's residence on Ganesh Chaturthi

New COVID-19 cases, deaths keep falling nearly everywhere, says WHO

New COVID-19 cases, deaths keep falling nearly everywhere, says WHO

Delhi: Man held for duping Britannia of Rs 5 crore by misappropriating stock items

Delhi: Man held for duping Britannia of Rs 5 crore by misappropriating stock items