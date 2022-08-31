Harassment case: LNIPE Univ Gwalior former V-C and four other staffers booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police have registered a case against the then vice chancellor, registrar and other three staff of Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education university, in connection with a harassment case, said police on Wednesday.

ASP, Rajesh Dandotia said the case has been registered against the four on the direction of the Supreme Court. A 30-year old yoga teacher had approached the apex court seeking action against the then V-C Dilip Dureha over alleged harassment and also against four staffers who had supported the V-C. The woman had earlier approached the police and also filed a complaint with the internal committee of the university. The committee, however, did not find anything against Dureha and gave clean chit to him. The woman had then approached higher authorities and also moved court.

The ASP said that recently the Supreme Court had instructed the police to file a case against the ex-VC, registrar and other three in connection with the 2019 harassment case. The police have registered the case under Section 354, 509 and 120-B of IPC and have started the investigations.

