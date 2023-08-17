Hamidia College Turns 75: CM Relives Old Days

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan relived the memories of his college days when he visited Hamidia College to participate in Amrit Mahotsav, its 75th Foundation Day function, in Bhopal on Wednesday. Remembering his college friends, he sang the hit Hidni film song, Ahsaan mere dil pe tumhara hai dosto…

He said he had several fond memories associated with the college. “Most pleasant moments of life are the ones spent in school and college. At that time, we meet others with love and affection,” he added.

Remembering his college days, he said went to college on bicycle. Earlier, he studied at Saifia College and later at Hamidia College. He was emotionally moved when a photo of 1978, featuring him, was presented to him.

“Even today I feel happy when I remember my college days. Friend remains friend forever,” he said. He fondly remembered ex-MLA late Ramesh Sharma aka Guttu Bhaiya on the occasion. On the request of students, he sang another Hindi film song, “Nadia chale chale re dhara….tujhko chalna hoga...”

He said many eminent big personalities studied at Hamidia College. They include ex-President late Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma, ex-CM Babulal Gaur, Laxminarayan Sharma, Kailash Sarang, former deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha Najma Heptulla, ON Shrivastava among others.

Chouhan said an informal programme would be held next month either at CM House or at Hamidia College in which current and old students would be invited. He felicitated retired officer Devi Sharan Saxena, who was a student of first batch of college in 1946.

The chief minister announced construction of new massive building of Hamidia College and new faculties. The former students of Hamidia College who studied from 1946 to 2023 attended the programme. Those present on the occasion included state BJP president VD Sharma, MP Pragya Thakur and Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang.

