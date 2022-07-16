e-Paper Get App

Gwalior: Youth rapes 25-year-old girl on pretext of marriage

The 25-year-old girl, a resident of Dongarpur locality, told police that she met with the youth, Sonu pal through social media. Later, they became friends and fell in love with each other.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly raped a 25-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage in Gwalior, the police said on Saturday.

The 25-year-old girl, a resident of Dongarpur locality, told police that she met with the youth, Sonu pal through social media. Later, they became friends and fell in love with each other. The youth claimed himself unmarried and used to make physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

After that when the girl forced him to get married then he refused and claimed that he was married. He also threatened to kill the girl. Following which the woman reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the youth.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against the youth and started a search to nab him.

Read Also
Gwalior: Restaurant delivered Chicken Curry instead of Matar Paneer, gets fined of Rs 20k in MP
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalGwalior: Youth rapes 25-year-old girl on pretext of marriage

RECENT STORIES

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? All you need to know about NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? All you need to know about NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train work on track, but Maharashtra yet to acquire land

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train work on track, but Maharashtra yet to acquire land

Karnataka: Following heavy discharge of water from reservoirs in Maharashtra, alert issued across...

Karnataka: Following heavy discharge of water from reservoirs in Maharashtra, alert issued across...

'Bravo': Anand Mahindra lauds Mumbai Police after it recovers stolen valuables of Brazilian student

'Bravo': Anand Mahindra lauds Mumbai Police after it recovers stolen valuables of Brazilian student