Gwalior: Youth rapes 25-year-old girl on pretext of marriage

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly raped a 25-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage in Gwalior, the police said on Saturday.

The 25-year-old girl, a resident of Dongarpur locality, told police that she met with the youth, Sonu pal through social media. Later, they became friends and fell in love with each other. The youth claimed himself unmarried and used to make physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

After that when the girl forced him to get married then he refused and claimed that he was married. He also threatened to kill the girl. Following which the woman reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the youth.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against the youth and started a search to nab him.