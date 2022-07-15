Gwalior: Restaurant imposed of Rs 20k fine for delivering Chicken Curry instead of Matar Paneer

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The consumer forum imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the Jiwaji Club of Gwalior for allegedly delivering non-veg food to a consumer who had ordered a veg dish, said an official.

The complainant Advocate Siddharth Srivastava, who is also a permanent member of the Jiwaji Club, alleged that despite being a member of the club, no cognizance was taken by the officials of the Club and hence he filed a case in the consumer forum.

"It is a lack of service. It is a case of negligence that has caused mental and physical injury to the complainant. Along with the fine amount, the club will also have to pay the cost of the case fought by the complainant in the forum," said an official of the forum.

What is the case?

Advocate Siddharth Srivastava, a resident of the city and a permanent member of the Jiwaji Club, had ordered Matar Paneer on June 26 through an online food delivery app. But instead, the delivery app delivered Chicken Curry. Siddharth raised the issue in the Club but to no avail.

He later filed a case in the consumer forum and after hearing the matter, the consumer forum accepted the negligence of the kitchen and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the Club.